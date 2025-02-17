Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shein faces investor pressure to slash valuation to $30 billion, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Shein faces investor pressure to slash valuation to $30 billion, Bloomberg News reports

Shein faces investor pressure to slash valuation to $30 billion, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: A Shein logo is pictured at the company's office in the central business district of Singapore, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Chen Lin//File Photo

17 Feb 2025 03:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is under pressure to cut its valuation to about $30 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement