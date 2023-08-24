Logo
Business

Shein inks deal with Forever 21-owner as fast-fashion majors look to boost reach
A keyboard and a shopping cart are seen in front of a displayed Shein logo in this illustration picture taken October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

24 Aug 2023 09:35PM
Shein said on Thursday it has partnered with SPARC Group, a joint venture between Forever 21-owner Authentic Brands and mall operator Simon Property, as the fashion retailers look to tap into new customers.

The deal would expand Forever 21's reach by bringing the label to Shein's online platform, which serves about 150 million users. The partnership also presents an opportunity for China-based Shein to step into Forever 21's retail locations across the United States.

Under the agreement, SPARC Group would become a minority shareholder in Shein, while Shein would acquire a roughly one-third interest in SPARC Group.

The company did not disclose terms of the deal.

Source: Reuters

