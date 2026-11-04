Shein to invest €500 million in Polish hub after EU parcel charges

PARIS, Nov 4 : Online fashion retailer Shein said on Wednesday it would invest €500 million ($562 million) to expand its European logistics hub in Poland as it pursues faster deliveries and greater operational flexibility.

Shein, along with Chinese competitors such as Temu and AliExpress, is adapting to charges imposed in July to curb what the EU says is unfair competition from online retailers.

• The EU initially introduced a €3 fee for parcels worth less than €150, and increased the levy by €2 on November 1

• Shein's sales in Europe dropped sharply in the second quarter, contributing to a 67 per cent net profit fall

• "Through this investment, we are building more efficient, flexible and resilient European operations," said Leonard Lin, Shein's global head of public affairs

• Shein said the major expansion of its plant near Wroclaw, Poland, will take its total workforce to more than 10,000 people and 6,500 autonomous robots by the end of 2026

• Customers in certain markets will receive products stored at the plant within 48 hours

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

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