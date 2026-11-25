LONDON, Nov 25 : Online fast-fashion retailer Shein warned on Wednesday that its European business could take a year to recover as e-commerce import fees hit sales in its biggest market and dragged down group revenue.

Shein's third-quarter results are the first to show the impact of the European Union's €3 ($3.28) fee on e-commerce imports, which has eroded its competitive edge just as the newly listed company seeks to bolster confidence in its business model.

CEO Sky Xu said sales in Europe might not recover until the second half of 2027, when most deliveries would be made from European warehouses the company is investing in.

"We expect the EU to remain under pressure for the next few quarters," Xu said on a call with analysts.

Revenue in Europe fell 27.6 per cent to $2.98 billion in the quarter after Shein raised prices to offset the additional costs.

Shein also faces an uncertain year-end shopping season after the EU began imposing an additional €2 fee on e-commerce parcels at the start of November.

The charges apply to each type of item in a shipment, meaning a Shein order containing five different items could incur customs fees of €25, a hefty hit for a retailer that grew popular by selling €5 dresses and €10 shoes.

Once one of the fastest-growing online retailers, Shein helped intensify price competition for established rivals such as H&M and Zara. But its rapid expansion has stalled since the US and Europe removed duty-free access for e-commerce imports.

Group revenue fell 6 per cent to $10.27 billion, reflecting weaker sales in Europe and a 9.4 per cent decline in the US.

SHEIN EYES LATIN AMERICA FOR GROWTH

Facing a sharp slowdown in sales, Shein cut marketing spending by 41.5 per cent in the quarter, reducing online advertising to protect profitability. Operating income rose 17 per cent from a year earlier to $743 million.

Xu sought to reassure investors that Shein was growing rapidly in other regions, particularly Latin America, reducing its dependence on Europe and the US.

The share of sales generated outside Europe and the US rose to nearly 50 per cent in the quarter, with revenue from the rest of the world up 18 per cent to $4.2 billion.

"Consumers around the world are becoming more cautious," Xu said, adding that providing value for money remained critical.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)