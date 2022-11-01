Logo
Shell buys Asia-based waste oil recycler to boost biofuels output
The Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, Britain on Jan 31, 2008. (File photo: Reuters/Toby Melville)

01 Nov 2022 01:03PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 01:41PM)
SINGAPORE: Shell Eastern Petroleum, a unit of oil giant Shell, said on Tuesday (Nov 1) it has acquired Asia-based waste oil recycling firm EcoOils to expand its biofuels production.

The company will completely take over EcoOils' subsidiaries in Malaysia and a 90 per cent stake in its Indonesian subsidiaries through the deal, Shell Eastern said in a statement, but did not disclose the value of the investment.

"This acquisition provides secure access to a recognised, advanced feedstock, which can be used at Shell's biofuels facilities to meet that aim," said Sinead Lynch, senior vice-president for low carbon fuels at Shell.

EcoOils has a production capacity of 65,000 tonnes per year of spent bleaching earth oil, a type of recycled oil that can be used as feedstock for biofuel production.

Bleaching earth is a clay material used to absorb impurities during the palm oil refining process.

Source: Reuters/st

