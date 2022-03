LONDON: Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden's pay package for last year rose by about a quarter to €7.4 million (US$8.2 million), his first raise since receiving a bumper €20 million for 2018, Shell's annnual report showed.

After a bruising 2020 in which the COVID-19 pandemic hammered oil prices and forced Shell to cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two, the group's results bounced back last year, allowing it to boost shareholder returns.