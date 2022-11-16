Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shell, Chinese partner to drop off-shore wind farm project in France
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Shell, Chinese partner to drop off-shore wind farm project in France

Shell, Chinese partner to drop off-shore wind farm project in France

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a board with the logo of Shell at the company's fuel station in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

16 Nov 2022 12:38AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2022 12:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Oil major Shell and state-owned Chinese energy company CGN on Tuesday said that they would drop their plan for a floating wind power project on France's Brittany coast, citing inflation and supply chain problems among other reasons.

"The project faced several technical, commercial and financial challenges, all in a context of constantly increasing costs and very strong constraints in terms of inflation and supply chain," the companies said in a joint statement.

The wind farm would have been located off the coast of Belle-Ile, an island popular with tourists and co-financed by a regional public investment bank.

"The economic conditions linked to the project have been significantly modified", the companies said.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word in lead)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.