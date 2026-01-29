Shell Indonesia says it is working closely with government after reports of fuel shortages

JAKARTA, Jan 29 : Shell said on Thursday that it is working closely with the Indonesian government regarding its 2026 import quota, following reports that some of its fuel products were facing shortages at a number of its petrol stations.

Local media reported that some gasoline products were in short supply at several Shell petrol stations in the capital Jakarta as well as neighbouring cities.

"Shell Indonesia continues to work closely with the government on our 2026 fuel import quota application, in line with applicable requirements," the company said in a text message.

The company declined to comment on the status of its import permit for this year.

Last year, private fuel retailers in Indonesia faced gasoline shortages after the government capped imports and told them to import more through the state energy company Pertamina.

The government said in November that Shell had agreed to buy 100,000 barrels of gasoline through Pertamina, which was to be delivered before the end of 2025.