Shell, Mitsubishi wind power consortium to produce 'green hydrogen': Report
FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen on a pump at a petrol station in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

07 Apr 2022 10:08AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:45AM)
TOKYO: Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Shell Plc aim to produce 400,000 tonnes of "green hydrogen" in 2030 through the companies' European offshore wind power project, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday (Apr 7).

Dutch renewable energy firm Eneco, owned by Mitsubishi and Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co, has decided to invest 10 per cent in a joint venture that includes Shell, Norway's Equinor and others, for the project, the paper said.

The hydrogen would be produced through wind power instead of natural gas in a bid to reduce the fuel's carbon footprint, the Yomiuri said.

Source: Reuters/gs

