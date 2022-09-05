Logo
Shell, Petronas to develop Rosmari-Marjoram gas fields off Malaysia
FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
05 Sep 2022 03:29PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2022 03:29PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Shell Plc on Monday said it would invest with Malaysian state oil firm Petronas to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas fields in the Southeast Asian country's waters.

The Rosmari-Marjoram fields are situated 220 km (136.7 miles) off the coast of Bintulu in the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

The project is designed to produce 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, with gas production expected to start in 2026, Shell said in a statement.

The development of the field will be crucial to ensure a sustained gas supply to the Petronas liquefied natural gas complex in Bintulu, Shell said.

The final investment decision was taken by Sarawak Shell Berhad, a Shell subsidiary with an 80 per cent operating stake in the project, and Petronas' upstream unit Carigali Sdn Bhd (20 per cent), Shell said.

Source: Reuters

