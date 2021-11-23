Shell builds Singapore pyrolysis oil unit to convert plastic waste to chemicals

SINGAPORE: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday (Nov 23) that it plans to build a pyrolysis oil upgrader to turn plastic waste into chemical feedstock at its petrochemical complex on Pulau Bukom, part of its shift from oil and gas to renewables and low-carbon energy.

The company is also considering building a carbon capture and storage regional hub and a 550,000 tonnes per year biofuels plant at the 60-year-old Bukom manufacturing site, one of five remaining energy and chemical parks owned by Shell globally.

The projects form part of Shell Singapore's plans to cut emissions from its own operations by half by 2030, from 2016 levels on a net basis, Shell downstream director Huibert Vigeveno said.

"This year, we have already halved our crude processing capacity, which is in line with Shell's global targets to reduce emissions," he said at a ceremony to break ground for the pyrolysis oil upgrader project.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong attended the groundbreaking of the unit, where he announced the Government’s plans to transform Jurong Island into a "sustainable energy and chemicals park" that operates sustainably and exports sustainable products globally.

The plans are detailed in the Singapore Economic Development Board's (EDB) “Sustainable Jurong Island” report, which was released on Tuesday.

"Aspirational targets" for Singapore's energy & chemicals (E&C) sector set in the report include increasing its output of sustainable products by four times from 2019 levels, and achieving more than 6 million tonnes of carbon abatement per year from low-carbon solutions by 2050.