Shell supplies first sustainable aviation fuel to Singapore customers

SINGAPORE: Shell has become the first supplier of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Singapore, and plans to start blending the fuel at its plant in the aviation hub, the company said on Thursday (Feb 17) during an event at the Singapore Airshow.

The first batch of SAF was blended in Europe, Shell said in a statement.

"We have delivered some (SAF) to our customers SIA Engineering Company and the Republic of Singapore Air Force," said Doris Tan, head of aviation Asia Pacific & Middle East.

Shell has also completed an upgrade of its Singapore facility, which will enable it to blend SAF in the city-state itself, while it also aims to test the supply chain it is establishing for SAF in Asia.