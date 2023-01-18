Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shell unit to acquire EV charging firm Volta for about $169 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Shell unit to acquire EV charging firm Volta for about $169 million

Shell unit to acquire EV charging firm Volta for about $169 million

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a board with the logo of Shell at the company's fuel station in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

18 Jan 2023 09:53PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 09:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Volta Inc said on Wednesday that a Shell Plc subsidiary would take over the electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator in an all-cash deal valued at about $169 million.

Shell USA Inc will acquire all outstanding shares of Class A common stock of Volta for 86 cents apiece in cash in a deal that is expected to close in the first half of the year, Volta said.

Shell and other companies such as France's EDF and Norway's Statkraft have been investing in EV charging infrastructure to cash in on the growing demand for EVs.

As part of the deal, Shell USA will also provide loans to Volta to help the company through the closing of the deal.

Volta's shares rose 18 per cent to 86 cents in premarket trade.

Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital served as advisers to Volta, while Shearman & Sterling LLP served as its legal adviser.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.