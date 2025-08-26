Logo
Logo

Business

Shengjing Bank gets go-private offer from top investor at $1.49 billion valuation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Shengjing Bank gets go-private offer from top investor at $1.49 billion valuation

Shengjing Bank gets go-private offer from top investor at $1.49 billion valuation

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Shengjing Bank in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

26 Aug 2025 09:50PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2025 10:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shengjing Bank said on Tuesday its largest shareholder offered to take it private, valuing the commercial lender at HK$11.61 billion ($1.49 billion) after its lacklustre share performance over the last few years.

Shenyang Shengjing Financial Holding Investment is offering HK$1.32 for every unit in Shengjing Bank that it does not already own. The shareholder and its affiliate entities jointly hold around 37.23 per cent stake.

The offer is a 15.8 per cent premium to the listed company's last closing price of HK$1.14 on August 14, when trading on the stock was halted.

The lender's share price has slumped more than 80 per cent from its highs during early January 2022.

($1 = 7.8113 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement