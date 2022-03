SHANGHAI : China's Shenzhen Stock Exchange said on Friday it will exempt some fees from all companies listed in the bourse, in order to support economic growth.

Both the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Exchange have cut or exempted some fees in certain areas affected by COVID-19.

China is combating its latest outbreaks of new coronavirus and the surging cases have clouded the growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

