Shimao to raise funds after Beijing lifts equity refinancing ban

HONG KONG : Shimao Group Holdings Ltd said it would launch a private placement of shares to ease a liquidity crunch, becoming the second Chinese property developer to announce such a move after Beijing permitted the sector to resume equity refinancing.

The securities regulator on Monday lifted a ban on equity refinancing for listed property companies, as authorities stepped up measures to loosen the sector's stifling liquidity squeeze.

Developer Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co announced a similar move on Tuesday.

Shimao aims to raise funds from 35 investors by a private placement of shares to "improve capital structure, ease liquidity difficulty and stabilize financial conditions," the developer said in a filing late on Tuesday.

The proceeds would be used to ensure it could hand over properties to buyers and to repay some debts and replenish working capital, it added. Cash-strapped Chinese developers have been unable to complete many homes for customers.

The fund raising target will not exceed 30 per cent of the current capital base, said Shimao, which has a market value of around 10.2 billion yuan ($1.43 billion).

Shanghai-based Shimao first missed a public offshore bond obligation in July and became the first major Chinese developer to begin negotiating restructuring terms with creditors.