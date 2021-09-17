Logo
Shinsei Bank adopts poison-pill defence against SBI's US$ 1.1 billion bid -Nikkei
17 Sep 2021 12:24PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 12:41PM)
TOKYO :Japan's Shinsei Bank has decided on a poison-pill defence against SBI Holdings' unsolicited US$1.1-billion bid, the Nikkei financial daily said on Friday.

Tokyo-based Shinsei aims to fend off SBI's takeover attempt by issuing stock warrants to existing shareholders and diluting the holdings of SBI, Nikkei said.

Shinsei will hold an extraordinary meeting of shareholders in November to vote on the measure and ask SBI to extend the tender offer period, which is currently scheduled to end on Oct. 25, the report added.

SBI last week announced the unsolicited offer to buy a near majority stake to take effective control of Shinsei, as SBI aims to become Japan's fourth-largest banking group.

SBI, which owns Japan's largest online brokerage, plans to lift its stake in Shinsei to up to 48per cent from 20per cent. It is offering 2,000 yen (US$18.21) per share, a 39per cent premium to Shinsei's share price before the announcement.

(US$1 = 109.8200 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

