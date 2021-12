TOKYO : Shinsei Bank announced on Tuesday that they will restart share buybacks worth up to 20 billion yen (US$174 million)that were suspended in September.

Shinsei Bank temporarily suspended the buybacks because a tender offer by SBI Holdings had changed the pricing process of its shares.

SBI Holdings took effective control of mid-size lender Shinsei in a tender offer this month.

(US$1 = 114.8700 yen)

