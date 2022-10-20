Shinsei Bank shares soar after report SBI considering delisting bank

TOKYO : Shares in Japanese mid-sized lender Shinsei Bank Ltd soared as much as 16.3 per cent early on Thursday after a media report that financial group SBI Holdings was considering delisting it after a plan to take a majority stake.

Following the Kyodo News report, the Tokyo Stock Exchange issued an alert against Shinsei Bank, flagging "unclear information" about its going private.

SBI's chief executive has said in the past that a delisting was an option for Shinsei, in order to help it return $3 billion in public funds still owed to the government.

As of 0055 GMT, Shinsei Bank's shares were up 10.1 per cent at 2,363 yen, putting it on track for its biggest one-day gain in just over a year.