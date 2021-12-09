Shinsei suitor SBI aims to form bank holding company -Nikkei

TOKYO :Japan's SBI Holdings plans to form a bank holding company by the end of the year at the earliest as it seeks a majority stake in Shinsei Bank, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

SBI's unsolicited bid has met opposition from Shinsei's management, but the bank last month cancelled plans to introduce a poison pill defence aimed at blocking the bid.

The holding company plan will be pursued after SBI ends its US$1.1 billion tender offer to raise its stake in the mid-sized lender to 48per cent from about 20per cent. The offer is due to close on Friday.

The Nikkei, citing unnamed sources, said the online financial conglomerate is likely to raise its stake to at least 40per cent with its latest bid.

A spokesperson for SBI declined to comment.

SBI would need regulatory approval to become a bank holding company with a majority stake in Shinsei.

The company plan to boost its stake further after the tender offer has been flagged previously, but it has not previously given a specific timeline.

