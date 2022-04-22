Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Shanghai COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia climate change
Logo

Business

Shionogi shares jump on report US interested in buying COVID pill
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Shanghai COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Shionogi shares jump on report US interested in buying COVID pill

22 Apr 2022 10:23AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Shionogi & Co climbed in Tokyo trading after a report that the U.S. government is in talks with the Japanese drugmaker to acquire supplies of its experimental COVID-19 treatment.

The shares jumped as much as 2.7 per cent after Bloomberg News said the U.S. is interested in the drug if it can secure funds to pay for it.

A Shionogi spokesperson said the report did not come from the company, but confirmed it is in talks with the U.S. government on production systems and supplies.

The company has global aspirations for the antiviral pill S-217622, now being evaluated by Japanese regulators. Shionogi said in March it would launch a global Phase III trial worldwide with U.S. government support, and Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said production could reach 10 million doses a year.

Shionogi's shares have been on a roller coaster on speculation about success of the treatment. The stock sank by as much as 16 per cent on April 13 on reports that the drug could pose risks to pregnancies, based on preclinical data.

If approved in Japan, the drug would become the country's third antiviral cleared for coronavirus patients, following those developed by Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us