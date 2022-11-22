Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shionogi shares rise more than 4% after report of COVID-19 drug gaining efficacy approval
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Shionogi shares rise more than 4% after report of COVID-19 drug gaining efficacy approval

22 Nov 2022 08:28AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 08:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Shares of Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd jumped more than 4 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the Yomiuri newspaper said the country's regulatory agency had compiled a report confirming the possible efficacy of the company's COVID-19 drug.

The report, compiled by Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical

Devices Agency (PMDA) which works together with Ministry of Health, will be used for an expert panel discussion later on Tuesday to decide whether Japan should give emergency approval for Shionogi's oral coronavirus drug known as ensitrelvir.

If approved, it would become the first domestically developed oral drug for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.