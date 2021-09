SEOUL : South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Monday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of its indicative range to raise 1.1 trillion won (US$934 million).

Hyundai Heavy Industries shares were priced at 60,000 won compared with a range of 52,000-60,000 won per share, it said in a regulatory filing.

(US$1 = 1,156.0400 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)