Logo
Logo

Business

Shipping firm Maersk investigates IT security incident
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Shipping firm Maersk investigates IT security incident

Shipping firm Maersk investigates IT security incident

Shipping containers sit on a Maersk vessel docked at the port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California, U.S., March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman/File Photo

11 Nov 2026 06:48PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2026 06:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 : Danish shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday it was investigating an IT security incident involving unauthorised access and data extraction from one of its local legacy systems.

• Maersk said in a statement its findings so far strongly suggested that no sensitive data had been disclosed

• "The incident is isolated to a local system, and we have found no indication that there has been any impact on other Maersk systems or customer and partner systems that connect to Maersk," the company said

• Maersk does not anticipate disruption to operations for customers

• Customers can continue to use Maersk platforms to book and manage their shipments as usual, it added

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement