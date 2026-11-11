Shipping firm Maersk investigates IT security incident

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 : Danish shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday it was investigating an IT security incident involving unauthorised access and data extraction from one of its local legacy systems.

• Maersk said in a statement its findings so far strongly suggested that no sensitive data had been disclosed

• "The incident is isolated to a local system, and we have found no indication that there has been any impact on other Maersk systems or customer and partner systems that connect to Maersk," the company said

• Maersk does not anticipate disruption to operations for customers

• Customers can continue to use Maersk platforms to book and manage their shipments as usual, it added