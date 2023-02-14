Logo
Business

Shoichiro Toyoda, son of Toyota founder, dies aged 97
Business

Shoichiro Toyoda, son of Toyota founder, dies aged 97

Shoichiro Toyoda, son of Toyota founder, dies aged 97
FILE PHOTO: The then Toyota Motor Corporation's Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda sits in the driver's seat of its new midsize vehicle Opa after unveiling the car in Tokyo May 24, 2000./File Photo
Shoichiro Toyoda, son of Toyota founder, dies aged 97
FILE PHOTO: Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla (L) listens to a translator (C) as she receives a souvenir from Toyota Motor Corp's Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda, after inspecting the company's Tsutsumi plant in Toyota, central Japan December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
14 Feb 2023 05:44PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 06:08PM)
TOKYO :Shoichiro Toyoda, the son of Toyota Motor Corp founder and father of current chief executive Akio Toyoda, died on Tuesday of heart failure, the company said. He was 97.

Born on Feb. 27, 1925, Shoichiro Toyoda paved the way for the Japanese automaker to grow into one of the most globally recognised brands.

The son of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, Shoichiro Toyoda was named a managing director in 1961 for his endeavours in improving product quality.

He became executive vice president in 1972 and in 1981, he was named president of Toyota's sales organisation.

Following a merger of production and sales organisations a year later, he took over the helm of the newly integrated Toyota Motor Corp, serving as chairman of the board from 1992 to 1999.

Source: Reuters

