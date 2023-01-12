Logo
Shopee to close its Polish operations on Friday
FILE PHOTO: A signage of Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Sea Ltd, is pictured at its office in Singapore, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

12 Jan 2023 08:43PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 08:43PM)
Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce firm Shopee will close its Polish operations from the end of Friday, Shopee Polska announced on its website on Thursday.

"The fact itself is perhaps not a big surprise, since Shopee has already withdrawn from some of its markets, and a few months ago it cut some of its jobs in Poland, so the expectations were rather that they will leave the Polish market as well", said Wood&Co analyst Lukasz Wachelko.

Shopee has been operating in Poland since the autumn of 2021.

Source: Reuters

