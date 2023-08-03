Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates

Canada's Shopify beat Wall Street estimates for revenue in the second quarter on Wednesday, as more merchants used its online tools and targeting services to attract customers.

U.S-listed shares of the company gained 7 per cent in aftermarket trading.

Total revenue grew 31 per cent, to $1.7 billion in the quarter ended June, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.62 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross merchandise volume - or the total value of orders facilitated through the Shopify platform - grew 17 per cent, to $55 billion, compared to an estimate of $53.34 billion.