Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates

Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates

The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

03 Aug 2023 04:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canada's Shopify beat Wall Street estimates for revenue in the second quarter on Wednesday, as more merchants used its online tools and targeting services to attract customers.

U.S-listed shares of the company gained 7 per cent in aftermarket trading.

Total revenue grew 31 per cent, to $1.7 billion in the quarter ended June, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.62 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Gross merchandise volume - or the total value of orders facilitated through the Shopify platform - grew 17 per cent, to $55 billion, compared to an estimate of $53.34 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.