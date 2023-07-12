Logo
Business

Shopify to launch AI assistant for merchants
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

12 Jul 2023 11:03PM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 11:06PM)
Canadian ecommerce firm Shopify said on Wednesday it would soon launch an artificial intelligence assistant for merchants on its platform, the latest technology company to roll out such a feature.

The assistant called "Sidekick" would be embedded as a button on Shopify and answer merchant queries, including details about sales trends, CEO Tobi Lutke illustrated in a video posted on Twitter.

Companies such as Alibaba Group Holding, Zoom Video Communications and Databricks have all launched AI assistants in the last few months following the massive jump in the use of OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT.

The assistant can also help entrepreneurs update their stores on Shopify. For instance, it can apply discounts on all items on the website, if prompted to do so.

The feature is "coming soon", the video showed, without specifying the date when it would be rolled out.

Source: Reuters

