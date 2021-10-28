Logo
Shopify misses revenue estimates as e-commerce rivalry deepens
FILE PHOTO: An employee works at Shopify's headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

28 Oct 2021 07:14PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 07:23PM)
:Canada's Shopify Inc's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates, hurt by stiff competition as rivals invest more money to develop their e-commerce platforms.

Although demand for Shopify's software and services remain strong, Adobe Inc and Amazon.com Inc are also working on product developments on their e-commerce platforms to help retailers create and better manage their online stores.

Net income rose to US$1.15 billion, or US$9 per share, from about US$191.1 million, or US$1.54 per share, a year earlier.

Gross merchandise volume, a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry's performance, stood at US$41.8 billion in the quarter, up 35per cent.

U.S-listed shares of the company fell about 4.5per cent in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

