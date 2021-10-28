Shopify results miss estimates as pandemic boom ebbs

:Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc reported third-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations, as a pandemic-fueled boom in online shopping shows signs of cooling down ahead of the critical holiday shopping season.

The widespread shift to e-commerce at the height of the pandemic brought a wave of new business to Shopify, which provides infrastructure for retailers to set up their stores online and generates revenue mainly through subscriptions and merchant services.

However, as people step out of their homes and bigger rivals like Amazon.com Inc bolster their offerings to retain customers, Shopify's growth, driven primarily by mom-and-pop stores, is expected to taper, analysts have said.

The company said it expects revenue to grow rapidly through this year, but warned growth would be at a slower rate than in 2020.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company reported a smaller-than-expected rise of 46per cent in revenue. Adjusted profit of 81 cents per share also missed analysts' estimate of US$1.18, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S-listed shares of the company, which nearly tripled in 2020, fell about 4.5per cent in premarket trading on Thursday.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry's performance, stood at US$41.8 billion in the quarter, up 35per cent.

Shopify entered into partnerships with companies like TikTok and payments providers like Affirm, AmazonPay and Paypal to better enable merchants to process sales.

More merchants joined the platform, boosting subscription solutions revenue by 37per cent to US$336.2 million in the quarter.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Krishna Chandra Eluri and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)