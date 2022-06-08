Logo
Shopify shareholders give CEO 40% voting stake: Report
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

08 Jun 2022 03:05AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 03:12AM)
Shareholders of Shopify on Tuesday voted in favor of protecting Chief Executive Officer Tobias Lutke's 40 per cent voting stake, a source told Reuters, citing preliminary results from the e-commerce firm's annual shareholder meeting.

The company, which in May reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public in 2015, will also carry out a 10-for-one split of the company's class A and class B shares after investors voted for it, the person familiar with the matter said.

Shopify announced the stock split in April, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors.

Other stock split announcements this year came from e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Google-parent Alphabet and Apple. Tesla also had said it would seek shareholder approval for a stock split.

US-listed shares of Shopify were up 4.7 per cent at US$377.5

Source: Reuters

