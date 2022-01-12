Logo
Singapore Airlines launches 7-year US dollar bond issue: Term sheet
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore, Nov 16, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Caroline Chia)

12 Jan 2022 10:30AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 10:30AM)
SYDNEY: Singapore Airlines launched a seven-year US dollar bond offering on Wednesday (Jan 12), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The issue consists of one tranche, and price guidance to investors has been set at Treasuries plus 210 basis points, the term sheet said.

Singapore Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The airline is aiming to raise US$500 million to US$750 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The deal is only the second US dollar bond offering from Singapore Airlines, with the first made in January 2021 when it raised US$500 million.

It plans to use the cash raised to buy new planes, make aircraft related payments and refinance some existing debt, the term sheet said.

Final pricing for the bond is due to be set later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters/dv

