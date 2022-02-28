SIA suspends flights between Singapore and Moscow

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines announced on Monday (Feb 28) that it will “temporarily suspend” all return services between Singapore and Moscow until further notice.

In a statement posted on its website, the airline cited “operational reasons” for the suspension which affected flights SQ362 and SQ361.

“SIA apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused."

The airline added that all affected customers will be offered a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

Customers who booked directly with Singapore Airlines may seek a refund through their assistance request form. Those who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines may contact their travel agent or booking airline for assistance.

When contacted by CNA, Singapore Airlines did not respond to a question about the "operational reasons" which have resulted in the suspension of Moscow flights.

SIA's temporary suspension of return services comes as other airlines announce similar measures.

German carrier Lufthansa on Saturday said it was preparing to shut its airspace to Russian planes in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Air France-KLM has also suspended flights to and from Russia as well as the overflight of Russian aircraft.

Finnair said it would cancel flights to Russia, Japan, South Korea and China through Mar 6 as it avoided Russian airspace.