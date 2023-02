Australian zinc miner New Century Resources received an unsolicited off-market takeover bid from its largest shareholder, South African gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater, the companies said on Tuesday.

The A$1.10 per-share offer valued New Century at A$144.1 million ($99.54 million). Shares of the Australian company climbed 42.2 per cent after receiving the offer.

($1 = 1.4478 Australian dollars)