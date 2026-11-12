Siemens CEO says cooperation with Nvidia will no be affected by leadership uncertainty

ZURICH, Nov 12 : Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch said his company would continue to work with Nvidia no matter what the AI chipmaker decides regarding the future of its founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia's board is considering whether to oust Huang as it grapples with the fallout from reports of two extramarital affairs — one with an alleged Chinese spy — involving its longtime leader.

"We are talking about a relatively big company with a large team," Busch told reporters after Siemens' fourth-quarter results. "So the projects we have, they will continue independently of what's happening at Nvidia."

Busch said collaboration between the German engineering group and the world's dominant supplier of AI chips, which includes joint projects, was not dependent upon Huang's ultimate fate.

"I believe that we are too much focused on one individual. And that is, of course, the result of all the hype in the media," Busch said.

"We have Nvidia people working together with us on our side. We have joint projects. And honestly, I don't see any kind of influence. It's a partnership between companies," he said.