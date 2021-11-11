Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Siemens CEO watching the share price of Siemens Energy - CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Siemens CEO watching the share price of Siemens Energy - CEO

Siemens CEO watching the share price of Siemens Energy - CEO

FILE PHOTO: New CEO of German industrial conglomerate Siemens, Roland Busch delivers his speech during the virtual annual shareholders meeting in Munich, Germany, February 3, 2021. Matthias Schrader/Pool via REUTERS

11 Nov 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 04:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH : Siemens continues to monitor the stock price of Siemens Energy, the power generation business it spun off last year, before it decides when to sell its 35.1per cent stake, Chief Executive Roland Busch said on Thursday.

"We are looking at the stock price, which is heading in the right direction," Busch told reporters. "We won't sell below book value."

Siemens was also "very optimistic" it would benefit from the upcoming U.S. infrastructure stimulus package, Busch added, after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us