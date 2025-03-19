Siemens CFO says political uncertainties weighing on customers decisions

ZURICH : Siemens is seeing some hesitancy among customers in the United States due to political uncertainties, Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said on Wednesday, although he does not expect the situation to last.

"Whenever there is uncertainty on the political side, that translates into a kind of paralysis for decisions makers," Thomas told a Bank of America conference in London.

"We see that in a broad space at the moment, not only restricted to the U.S. but also other geographies and the tensions related to the political environment," he added. "They will definitely not accelerate decision making processes any time soon."

Still, Siemens said long-term demand for its products "seemed to be ok", Thomas said, while the company also had a big order backlog of 118 billion euros ($129 billion) to work through.

($1 = 0.9167 euros)