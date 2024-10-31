Siemens could reduce stakes in Healthineers, other companies to fund Altair deal

ZURICH :Siemens could sell off part of its stakes in Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Energy and Fluence to help fund its $10.6 billion Altair acquisition, Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said on Thursday.

Siemens currently holds 75 per cent in medical equipment maker Siemens Healthineers and 17 per cent in Siemens Energy, as well as a 31 per cent stake in energy storage company Fluence.

"We have substantial financial potential from the sale of shares in listed entities," Thomas told analysts.

"The specific intent to use the proceeds from selling shares in listed companies is clearly related to this transaction," he added, referring to the Altair acquisition.

Siemens also had around 3.5 billion euros ($3.81 billion)from selling its Innomotics electric motors and drives business, a deal completed this month.

"We always said that we are not religious about a 75 per cent shareholding in Siemens Healthineers," Thomas said. "So, give or take, 5 per cent would be a meaningful assumption for a sell down."

Siemens planned to reduce its stake in Siemens Energy "in the next couple of months," the executive said.

Still, Siemens would seek to minimise the impact of the share sales on the stock prices of the companies affected.

When Siemens had previously reduced its Siemens Energy investment, this was done without any "major noise or waves in the market," Thomas said.

"We will definitely protect the share price of those companies being affected," Thomas said.

($1 = 0.9191 euros)