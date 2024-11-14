Logo
Business

Siemens to cut up to 5,000 jobs in automation business after downturn
Business

Siemens to cut up to 5,000 jobs in automation business after downturn

Siemens to cut up to 5,000 jobs in automation business after downturn
People watch a demonstration of screens moved by robotic arms at the Siemens stand during a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
Siemens to cut up to 5,000 jobs in automation business after downturn
FILE PHOTO: The Siemens logo is shown on a new Siemens Charger locomotive as it comes into service as part of the Coaster Fleet in Oceanside, California, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
14 Nov 2024 05:57PM
ZURICH : Siemens could cut up to 5,000 jobs worldwide in its struggling factory automation business, Chief Executive Roland Busch said on Thursday.

"Sometimes we have to do some re-engineering because the developments weren't as positive as we expected them to be," said Busch after Siemens reported a 46 per cent plunge in profit at its flagship digital industries business.

"This means we are going to have a low- to medium-sized four-digit amount which will affect some areas," Busch said.

No exact figure for the job figures has yet been decided, said Siemens, which employs 70,000 in digital industries globally.

Busch added that he saw long-term potential for the automation market, due to shrinking populations and the low level of mechanization at small and medium-sized companies.

Source: Reuters

