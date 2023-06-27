Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Siemens Energy: no critical data was compromised after MOVEit data breach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Siemens Energy: no critical data was compromised after MOVEit data breach

Siemens Energy: no critical data was compromised after MOVEit data breach

FILE PHOTO: Miniatures of windmill, solar panel and electric pole are seen in front of Siemens Energy logo in this illustration taken January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Jun 2023 10:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT : Siemens Energy on Tuesday said it was among the targets of the MOVEit hack that has hit several corporations and institutions in recent weeks, adding no critical data had been compromised and its operations remained unaffected.

"We took immediate action when we learned about the incident," the company said in a statement.

The MOVEit software is widely-used by organizations around the world to share sensitive data. Last week, U.S. pension fund Calpers and insurer Genworth Financial said personal information of their members and customers had been compromised as part of the hack.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.