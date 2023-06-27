Siemens Energy: no critical data was compromised after MOVEit data breach

FRANKFURT : Siemens Energy on Tuesday said it was among the targets of the MOVEit hack that has hit several corporations and institutions in recent weeks, adding no critical data had been compromised and its operations remained unaffected.

"We took immediate action when we learned about the incident," the company said in a statement.

The MOVEit software is widely-used by organizations around the world to share sensitive data. Last week, U.S. pension fund Calpers and insurer Genworth Financial said personal information of their members and customers had been compromised as part of the hack.