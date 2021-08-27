Siemens Gamesa to end China sales, raise wind turbines prices 3-5per cent - WiWo

BERLIN : Siemens's wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa will end its sales operations in China and raise turbine prices by 3per cent-5per cent in response to rising raw material prices, the company's Chief Executive told WirtschaftsWoche magazine.

"We are giving up local direct business in China because it is no longer of interest to us," Andreas Nauen was quoted as saying by the magazine on Friday.

Nauen said the company will continue to produce wind turbines in China's Tianjin , but only for export to Japan, adding that it was also putting its operations in Russia under review.

"The projects there are very risky because ... building a wind farm on land is only possible for a few frost-free weeks a year," he added.

