Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Siemens Gamesa to end China sales, raise wind turbines prices 3-5per cent - WiWo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Siemens Gamesa to end China sales, raise wind turbines prices 3-5per cent - WiWo

Siemens Gamesa to end China sales, raise wind turbines prices 3-5per cent - WiWo

FILE PHOTO: A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

27 Aug 2021 04:29PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 04:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Siemens's wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa will end its sales operations in China and raise turbine prices by 3per cent-5per cent in response to rising raw material prices, the company's Chief Executive told WirtschaftsWoche magazine.

"We are giving up local direct business in China because it is no longer of interest to us," Andreas Nauen was quoted as saying by the magazine on Friday.

Nauen said the company will continue to produce wind turbines in China's Tianjin , but only for export to Japan, adding that it was also putting its operations in Russia under review.

"The projects there are very risky because ... building a wind farm on land is only possible for a few frost-free weeks a year," he added.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Thomas Escritt)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us