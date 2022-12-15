Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units - Bloomberg News

Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Siemens Healthineers logo in a manufacturing plant in Forchheim near Nuremberg, Germany, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

15 Dec 2022 06:26PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2022 06:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Siemens Healthineers AG and General Electric Co's healthcare business are weighing a potential acquisition of two units being spun off by Medtronic Plc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Medtronic, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, had announced plans in October to spin off the two units - patient monitoring and respiratory interventions - as it seeks to streamline its portfolio.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Medtronic was also open to a sale at the right price and the businesses could be valued at more than $7 billion. The two businesses were also drawing interest from private-equity firms, according to the report.

Medtronic and GE Healthcare did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Siemens Healthineers declined to comment.

Medtronic has been restructuring its business over the last few years in a bid to increase the pace of its revenue growth.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.