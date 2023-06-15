Siemens to invest US$2.2 billion to ramp up global production; plans new plant in Singapore

ZURICH: Siemens will spend €2 billion (US$2.16 billion) on a new global investment plan, the German engineering and technology group said on Thursday (Jun 15), as it gears up to meet increased demand triggered by global stimulus packages.

Siemens will build new factories, research and development centres and training sites around the world, the company said in a statement, as it aims to tackle problems exposed by the COVID pandemic and rising geopolitical tensions.

As part of the investment programme, which will cover announcements made during 2023, Siemens will spend €200 million on a new plant for its industrial automation division in Singapore.

"Siemens is experiencing significantly above-market growth. Today we announce an investment strategy to boost future growth, drive innovation and increase resilience," said Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch in a statement.

Siemens will also increase its research and development spending by €500 million this year, the company said on Thursday.