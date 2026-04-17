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Siemens plans shareholder vote on Siemens Healthineers stake spin-off in February 2027
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Siemens plans shareholder vote on Siemens Healthineers stake spin-off in February 2027

Siemens plans shareholder vote on Siemens Healthineers stake spin-off in February 2027

The logo of Siemens is pictured at Global Industrie exhibition in Villepinte near Paris, France, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

17 Apr 2026 07:31PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2026 08:08PM)
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April 17 : Siemens said on Friday it planned a shareholder vote on a direct spin-off of Siemens Healthineers shares at its next shareholder meeting in February 2027.

The announcement follows substantial progress in both the separation and regulatory clarification processes, it said, with final confirmation on the latter still outstanding.

Siemens shareholders will receive Siemens Healthineers AG shares directly, the group added.

When announcing the multi-billion-euro transaction in November, Siemens had also considered holding an Extraordinary General Meeting this year to approve the decision.

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Siemens currently holds 67 per cent of Siemens Healthineers and plans to transfer 30 per cent of that to its shareholders, thereby relinquishing its majority stake in the subsidiary.

"The separation process and the regulatory clarification process are well advanced, although final confirmation regarding regulatory issues is still pending," a statement said.

Siemens no longer considers medical technology such as X-ray machines or laboratory systems as part of its core business.

Siemens Healthineers was spun off into the stock market in 2018, but its parent retained a majority stake.

Source: Reuters
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