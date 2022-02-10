Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Siemens to sell its 50per cent stake in the Valeo Siemens e-Automotive joint venture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Siemens to sell its 50% stake in the Valeo Siemens e-Automotive joint venture

Siemens to sell its 50% stake in the Valeo Siemens e-Automotive joint venture

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

10 Feb 2022 04:34AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 05:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH: Siemens has agreed to exit its Valeo Siemens eAutomotive joint venture in a deal which will boost the German company's profits by around €300 million (US$342.60 million), the German company said on Wednesday.

Siemens said it will sell its 50 per cent stake to Valeo, which will integrate the business into its powertrain business group.

The positive profit impact of around €300 million will be recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, with closing of the deal expected in July 2022, Siemens said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us