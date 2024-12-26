Logo
Business

Signify ordered by court to recall products infringing on patents, Seoul Semiconductor says
Signify ordered by court to recall products infringing on patents, Seoul Semiconductor says

FILE PHOTO: Signify logo is pictured at the headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File photo

26 Dec 2024 03:36PM (Updated: 26 Dec 2024 03:49PM)
SEOUL : Signify, the world's biggest lighting maker, has been ordered by a German court to recall and destroy some of its products sold since 2017 that are seen infringing on patents of Seoul Semiconductor, the South Korean firm said on Thursday.

The court in Düsseldorf, Germany, also ruled that a fine of up to 250,000 euros ($259,925) would be imposed for each violation of this order, Seoul Semiconductor said in a statement.

The Netherlands-based Signify, spun off from Philips in 2016, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Seoul Semiconductor, which has sued multinational companies over patents, said it uses about 10 per cent of its revenue in research and development and holds over 18,000 patents in light-emitting diode technology.

($1 = 0.9618 euros)

Source: Reuters

