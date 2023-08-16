Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Silicon Motion to seek damages after MaxLinear scraps deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Silicon Motion to seek damages after MaxLinear scraps deal

16 Aug 2023 09:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Taiwan-based Silicon Motion on Wednesday blamed MaxLinear for breaching their merger agreement and said it would seek damages in excess of the termination fee from the U.S. company.

MaxLinear scrapped a nearly $4 billion cash-and-stock deal in July to acquire memory-controller maker Silicon Motion. The acquisition was announced in May last year.

MaxLinear may be required to pay Silicon Motion a termination fee of $160 million, according to the agreement in May last year. However, Silicon Motion would be liable to pay $132 million if the deal was terminated under some circumstances.

In July, MaxLinear had said the company had suffered a "material adverse effect", giving it the right to terminate the merger agreement.

"MaxLinear's professed reason .... is a pretext and has been rejected in case after case under Delaware law, which governs the MAE issue, where buyers have sought to back out of merger agreements at the eleventh hour," Silicon Motion said on Wednesday.

The company's termination of the deal will be subject of an arbitration in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

Silicon Motion also said the company intends to resume declaring and paying dividends on an annual basis.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.