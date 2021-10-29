Logo
Silicon Motion Technology Corp: Profits of US$1.70 announced for third quarter
29 Oct 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 03:37PM)
29 October 202106:28 a.m. ​All figures in US dollars.

The profits announced by Silicon Motion Technology Corp in the third quarter  were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate  of profits.  The company reported profits of  US$1.70 per share, 94 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 76 cents.  Profits of US$1.64 per share were anticipated by the eight analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from US$1.54  to US$1.74 per share,  with a forecasted mean of US$1.64 per share.  The company reported revenue of US$254.24 million, which is higher than the estimated US$246.17 million. 

RECOMMENDATIONS 

* The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy".      

* The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Buy".  

FORECAST CHANGES

* Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. 

* In the last week two analysts have negatively revised earnings estimates and There was no change to the number of estimates. 

YEAR OVER YEAR

* The company reported an increase in revenue to US$254.24 million from US$126.04 million in the same quarter last year.

* Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure)

QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET,

MISSED

Jun. 30 2021 1.29​ 1.50 Beat

Mar. 31 2021 0.98 1.11 Beat

Dec. 31 2020 0.71 0.86 Beat​

Sep. 30 2020 0.67 0.76 Beat

This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data October 29 at 06:28 a.m.. 

Source: Reuters

