Asian markets sink as SVB contagion fears hit banking sector

HONG KONG: Asian markets sank Tuesday (Mar 14), with banks bearing the brunt of the selling on fears of contagion in the sector after the collapse of two regional US lenders.

The swift closure of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, followed by Signature Bank days later, forced US authorities to immediately pledge support for other lenders and depositors.

The move by the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp provided some reassurance to investors, but shares in several US banks were hammered on fears of a run by customers.

That came despite Joe Biden giving assurances that the nation's banking system was sound, while European leaders similarly tried to soothe investor worries.

The collapse of SVB, which specialised in venture-capital financing largely in the tech sector, was largely the result of the Fed's sharp interest rate hikes aimed at quelling inflation, which hit securities hard.

Now several commentators and leading banks say the Fed might need to pause its tightening campaign to provide some stability to financial markets - with some even suggesting it could cut borrowing costs.

That sent the dollar tumbling Monday, though it clawed back some of those losses in Asian trade.